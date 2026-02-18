Gold prices drop further in domestic market

Don't Miss

Gold prices in Bangladesh have fallen again, with the latest revision taking effect on Wednesday morning.

Under the new rates, the price of 22-carat gold per bhori has been reduced by Tk 3,266, bringing it down to Tk 2,55,558.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) announced the update in a press release, stating that the decision was made in response to a decline in the price of tejabi (pure) gold in the local market and after reviewing overall market conditions.

According to the revised rates, 21-carat gold is now Tk 2,43,953 per bhori, 18-carat gold is Tk 2,09,077, and gold produced through the traditional method is Tk 1,71,111.

Buyers will also have to pay an additional 5 percent government-set VAT and a minimum 6 percent making charge fixed by BAJUS, although making charges may vary depending on the design and quality of the jewellery.

Gold prices were last adjusted on Tuesday morning, when 22-carat gold was priced at Tk 2,58,824 per bhori, meaning the latest reduction amounts to Tk 3,266 in just one day.