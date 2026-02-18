No concessions over implementation of July Charter: Jamaat Ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and the opposition leader Shafiqur Rahman has warned that no concessions will be given if the July Charter is not implemented.

The spirit of July, which led to the 2026 national election, must be upheld through active participation in Parliament, he said to reporters after ending the cleaning drive in Mirpur.

”Jamaat will continue to raise its voice to ensure the realisation of the movement’s objectives. If July had not come, Tarique Rahman would not have become Prime Minister and I would not have become the Leader of the Opposition.”

Emphasizing state reforms, Jamaat Ameer added, ”Comprehensive restructuring would be carried out to remove ‘all levels of corruption and decay’ from the country. Cleanliness brings peace of mind. On Tuesday, we took two oaths. Our pledge is to work for the people of the country.”

Earlier after Fajr prayers, the opposition leader took part in a cleanliness campaign in the Baitun Noor Mosque area adjacent to Monipur High School (Main Girls’ Branch) in Mirpur, Dhaka.