Prime Minister, cabinet members pay tribute at National Martyrs’ Memorial

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday paid tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar on the first working day of his government.

At 11:00am, the Prime Minister laid a wreath at the memorial. Then he was given a guard of honur.

After that, Tarique Rahman, accompanied by members of the cabinet, honouring the nation’s war heroes by placing another wreath. He later signed the visitors’ book.

After placing a wreath at the memorial, he planted a flower sapling on the premises.

Tarique Rahman and his cabinet members left National Martyrs’ Memorial as they were scheduled to place wreaths at the graves of former president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia and offer prayers.

Centreing the tribute, additional security have been beefed up around Savar.

The Prime Minister will head to the Secretariat from here, where the first Cabinet meeting of the new government will be held in the afternoon.