Malaysia warns of TB risk in crowded ramadan bazaars

As Malaysians crowd Ramadan bazaars and get together to break their fast, the government is urging vigilance against tuberculosis as the number of cases climb.

A total of 596 new TB infections were reported in the sixth epidemiological week of the year, bringing the cumulative total to 3,161 cases across Malaysia, the Health Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

The ministry warned that packed and poorly ventilated venues could heighten the risk of transmission in the Muslim-majority country.

“Ramadan itself is not a cause of TB transmission,” the ministry said. “However, higher social interaction during the month may increase exposure risks.”

It advised the public to observe cough and sneeze etiquette, and wear masks if symptomatic or in crowded settings. They should seek medical attention for coughs lasting more than two weeks or if there are other TB-related symptoms.

By state, Sabah recorded the highest number of cases at 755, followed by Selangor and Sarawak. Johor, the state that borders Singapore, is at 4th.