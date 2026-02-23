Abdul Qaiyum Chowdhury is the new administrator of Sylhet City Corporation

Abdul Qaiyum Chowdhury is the new administrator of Sylhet City Corporation. He is president of Sylhet district BNP.

Former office secretary of the central committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Abdul Qaiyum Chowdhury also served as organising secretary and vice-president of the central Jubo Dal committee. He was political secretary to former finance and planning minister M Saifur Rahman.

He was elected president of Sylhet district BNP on 29 March 2022. From 29 October 2023 to 12 March 2024 he coordinated BNP’s movement in Sylhet and was organisational in-charge of Sylhet division.

During the 4-Party Alliance government he was director of Bangladesh Cricket Board. He is currently syndicate member of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology.

He sought BNP nomination in Sylhet-3 constituency (Dakshin Surma, Fenchuganj, Balaganj) in the 13th parliamentary election but did not get it. Former president of UK chapter BNP, MA Malik, got the nomination. In the election Abdul Qaiyum Chowdhury coordinated BNP candidates in all Sylhet parliamentary seats.

He replaced Khan Md Reza-un-Nabi, appointed during the interim government.