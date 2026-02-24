30 hurt in Habiganj clash

At least 30 individuals were injured in a clash between two groups at Ajmiriganj upazila in Habiganj district on Monday afternoon over a dispute involving a cow grazing on farmland.

The incident occurred around 3:00 PM in Mahtabpur village under Kakailcao union in the upazila.

According to sources, a cow belonging to Dulal Mia entered a field owned by Liton Mia and grazed on grass.

Following the incident, the cow was tied to a post, which led to an altercation between Dulal Mia and Liton Mia later that evening.

The dispute escalated on Monday noon when supporters of both sides became involved, resulting in a violent clash that left 30 people injured.

Later, the injured were admitted to Ajmiriganj Upazila Health Complex and other local hospitals for treatment.

Local Union Parishad (UP) member Md Nazu Mia Chowdhury said the clash occurred between supporters of Dulal Mia and Liton Mia over a trivial matter.

Confirming the incident, Ajmiriganj Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Akbar Hossain said that the situation is now under control and necessary legal action is being taken.