A condolence meeting was held in memory of Kamal Uddin at the initiative of Dhaka Dokkin Unnoyon Shongsta UK

Bangla Mirror desk :

Nur Uddin Shanur, advisor to the organization, presided over a condolence meeting held at a restaurant in East London in memory of the late Kamal Uddin Khokon, former president of Dhaka Dokkin Unnoyon Shongsta UK.

The discussion program was moderated by the organization’s General Secretary Abdul Bashir.

On Sunday evening, the organization’s president, Abdul Latif Nizam, delivered a welcoming speech at the beginning of the condolence meeting, while Ismail Ahmed recited the Holy Quran.

The late Kamal Uddin Khokon was remembered by his childhood friend Sadiqur Rahman, an expatriate from America, and Abzal Hossain, former general secretary of Dhaka Dokkin Unnoyon Shongsta UK.

Saffron Walden Council Mayor Councilor Jobayer Khan Milon, Advisors Ataur Rahman Angurmia, Delwar Hossain Lebu, Ruhul Amin Selim, Mustafa Ahmed, Saleh Ahmed and former Speaker Ahbab Hossain participated in the condolence meeting and spoke.

Arif Siddiqui, son of the late Kamal Uddin Khokon, said in his speech that on behalf of the family, we would like to express our sincere condolences to the executive committee and all members of the Dhaka South Development Organization and to pay tribute to my father and organize a prayer meeting for the forgiveness of his soul.

On behalf of the executive committee, Vice President Yamim Didar, Delwar Ahmed Shahan, Treasurer Zakir Hossain, Assistant Secretary Mohammad Shamim Ahmed, Fundraising Secretary Sohel Ahmed, members Mamunur Rashid Khan, Khaled Azim Uddin Jamal, Iqbal Ahmed Chowdhury, Mamun Ahmed, and Azizur Rahman participated in the discussion.

Also present and speaking were Nezam Uddin Nazrul, Khairul Alam Carol, Muhitur Rahman, Ahmed Hossain Shuja, Abdul Qadir, Saiful Alam, Suhed Ahmed, Maruf Ahmed, Nurul Haque, Sohel Ahmed, Riaz Uddin, Kamal Shahriar, Abdul Muhit, Dilu Chowdhury, Shahjahan Khan, Mohammad Pappu, Rezwan Shiblu, Redwan Hossain Reza, Shah Sharif Uddin, Taukir Khan, Tajul Islam, Nasif Ahmed, Jaber Ahmed Khan, Nur Mohammad Sumon, Taj Uddin and others.

Paying tribute to the late Kamal Uddin Khokon, everyone present remembered his dedication to working for the welfare of humanity during his long life and his unconditional support for any need of the local people.

After the condolence meeting and discussion, the event concluded with an Iftar party.

Maulana Mohammad Zainuddin, a member of Dhaka Dokkin Unnoyon Shongsta UK, led the prayers for the forgiveness of the souls of the late Kamal Uddin Khokon and all the deceased.