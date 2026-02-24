Govt approves withdrawal of 1,202 more politically motivated cases

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the government has approved the withdrawal of 1,202 more politically motivated cases filed against opposition party leaders and activists during the 17-year rule of the fascist Awami League (AL).

The decision came after a thorough review process to assess allegations that the cases were used to harass opposition figures and suppress dissent, said an official brief message sent to media today.

Earlier, the government approved the withdrawal of 1,006 similar cases, rising its total number to 2208.

The ministry sources said the withdrawal process will proceed in accordance with legal procedures, and the relevant authorities have been instructed to take necessary steps.

According to the government, the move is aimed at ensuring justice, upholding democratic values, and restoring confidence in the legal system.