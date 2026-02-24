Mohsin Rashid threatens treason case against Dr Yunus

Mohsin Rashid, President of the Bangladesh Muslim League and a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, has announced his intention to file a treason case against Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

Speaking on Monday (23 February) during an appearance on senior journalist Manjurul Alam Panna’s YouTube channel Manchitra, Rashid said that if the current government failed to take action, he would personally initiate legal proceedings.

Rashid argued that following the vacancy of the Prime Minister’s office, the President was the sole constitutional office-holder in the state. He alleged that the President had not been properly consulted, informed of policy decisions in advance, or accorded due constitutional respect.

“This is not merely a violation of the Constitution; it is treason,” he said.

He further claimed that the President had not been allowed to exercise his constitutional responsibilities freely and had been subjected to intimidation and psychological pressure. According to Rashid, documents were presented to the President for signature under such circumstances, and failure to cooperate could have led to a constitutional deadlock. He stressed that as the symbol of the state, the President must be shown appropriate respect, and any failure to do so undermines the dignity of the republic.

The senior lawyer also demanded investigations into certain members of the advisory council led by Dr Yunus. “The state is not a matter for games. It is necessary to examine impartially whether any harm has been done to the state,” he said.

Referring to Article 106 of the Constitution, Rashid stated that he had already approached the court on the matter and applied for a certified copy of the judgment. Once he receives it, he intends to seek a review. He emphasised the need for vigilance to prevent the emergence of any unlawful or unconstitutional interim government in the future.

Rashid warned that if the government does not form an inquiry committee, he will issue a legal notice and proceed with filing a case, naming Dr Yunus as a party. “I have done so before, and I will do so again,” he added.