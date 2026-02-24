Virgo brings elegant designer outfits for Eid

Fashion brand Virgo has unveiled its highly anticipated Eid Collection 2026, aiming to add greater colour, warmth and timeless elegance to the celebrations of Eid.

Each design in the collection beautifully captures the spirit of the festival while blending it with contemporary fashion trends. With premium-quality fabrics, elegant detailing, and modern silhouettes, the collection ensures the perfect balance between comfort and style.

Fashion is not just about following trends- it is also about expressing one’s roots, culture, and individuality. Keeping this philosophy in mind, Virgo has thoughtfully crafted every outfit in this year’s Eid collection.

For women, the collection features aesthetically designed salwar kameez made from georgette fabric with intricate embroidery and embellishments. There are also two-piece sets, coord sets, kurtis, tops, tunics, women’s pants, and relaxed-fit pants. In addition, trendy digital-printed kameez and new viscose fabric designs have been introduced. To ensure comfort and effortless movement during Eid celebrations, the collection also includes a variety of casual tops and tunics for a relaxed yet festive look.

For men, the Eid collection includes premium and casual panjabis made from cotton and bamboo fabrics, featuring unique embroidery designs. Kabli sets and koti are also part of the lineup. For versatile styling options, there are 100% cotton casual shirts, formal shirts, polo shirts, and T-shirts. The collection is further complemented by fashionable denim pants, chinos, and relaxed-fit pants available in a variety of colors for maximum comfort and ease of movement.

Children are not left out of the celebration. The kids’ collection offers stylish panjabis, casual shirts, polo shirts, T-shirts, pajamas, salwar kameez, two-piece sets, kurtis, and frocks—designed to ensure both comfort and style. A special newborn collection is also available in this Eid alongside the regular range.

The Eid Collection 2026 is available at all Virgo outlets, including Uttara, Mohammadpur, Bashundhara City (two outlets), Hasnabad, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram (Halishahar), Chattogram (Kohinoor Meridian City), Feni, Bogura, Narsingdi, Tangail, Mymensingh, and Naogaon, as well as online.