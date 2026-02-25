Process underway to replace BB Governor Mansur, appoint successor

The process to appoint new governor for the Bangladesh Bank, replacing Dr Ahsan H Mansur, is currently underway.

According to the sources, the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance has submitted a proposal regarding the appointment to Finance Minister Ameer Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, who has reportedly approved it.

Once the Prime Minister gives his consent, the proposal will be sent to the President’s Office for final approval, after which the official notification will be issued.

According to sources in the Financial Institutions Division, the proposed new governor is currently teaching at a university in the United States.

Sources said, efforts are underway to appoint Mostakur Rahman, a professor at a university in the United States, as the new governor.

A proposal for his appointment has reportedly been sent from the Finance Ministry to the Prime Minister’s Office for approval.

The sources further indicated that, once the process is completed, the appointment of the new governor is expected to be finalized on Wednesday.