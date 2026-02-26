HC grants bail to ex-NCC mayor Ivy in 5 cases

The High Court on Thursday granted six-month ad-interim bail to former Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) mayor Selina Hayat Ivy in five cases filed with Fatullah and Narayanganj Sadar Model police stations.

The order was issued by a bench of Justice KM Zahid Sarwar and Justice Sheikh Abu Taher.

Four of the cases relate to the killings of Abul Hossain Miji, Abdur Rahman, Md Yeasin and Pervez, filed with Fatullah Police Station, while the fifth case, filed with Sadar Model Police Station, involves obstructing police from performing their duties in 2024.

Advocates Sara Hossain and Motahar Hossain Saju represented Ivy, while Deputy Attorney General Mohammad Ashiquzzaman appeared for the state.

Despite the bail, Ivy remains in custody as five other cases against her are pending with the Appellate Division.

Ivy was arrested on May 9, 2025, from her Deubhog residence in Narayanganj in connection with the murder of Minarul Islam and was subsequently remanded in jail for different cases.

Among the cases, three involve killings, and two relate to attempted murders during the July movement.

Previously, the High Court had granted her bail in these five cases on November 9, 2025, but the Appellate Division stayed the order on November 12, delaying her release.