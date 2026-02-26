Rashmika, Vijay tie the knot after 7 years of romance

After more than seven years of keeping their relationship in a space between acknowledgement and denial, South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda and popular South and Hindi film actress Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot at 11:30am on Thursday in a traditional Telugu Hindu ceremony at the luxurious ITC Mementos Udaipur.

The wedding rituals were conducted according to Telugu Hindu customs, with the groom’s family overseeing ceremonies that reflected their cultural heritage and traditions.

As their long relationship reached its culmination, both actors were visibly emotional, with tears of joy seen during the proceedings.

Following the Telugu rituals, ceremonies from the bride’s side were performed in accordance with Karnataka’s traditional Kodava customs.

The rituals included blessings from elders and ancestors, prayers, folk music, and dance. As per tradition, the bride was draped in a silk sari in the Kodagu style, worn with reverse pleats at the back and the pallu placed over the right shoulder.

Guests were served butter and milk, followed by coffee — a customary feature of the ceremony.

After the wedding concluded, fans and media gathered outside the venue, hoping the newlyweds would appear for photographs.

Although the couple did not step out, their team distributed boxes of sweets to photographers and journalists, signalling the official confirmation of their marriage. The sweet boxes featured an image of Rashmika Mandanna.

A specially curated luncheon featuring traditional dishes from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was served to guests.

Among the attendees were filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director-actor Rahul Ravindran, and actress Kalyani Priyadarshan. Vanga is known for directing films such as Animal and Arjun Reddy.

Speculation about the couple’s wedding had been circulating for months, and in early February 2026, an invitation to their reception surfaced online. The invitation announced that the couple would marry on 26 February in a private ceremony with family blessings.

The reception is scheduled for 4 March, at 7pm at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, where the couple will celebrate their union with friends, colleagues, and well-wishers.