30 underprivileged women get sewing machines in Moulvibazar

Thirty underprivileged women from Sreemangal and Kamalganj upazilas in Moulvibazar have received sewing machines after completing a three-month tailoring training programme aimed at making them self-reliant.

The initiative was organised by the Sreemangal and Kamalganj upazila units of Bashundhara Shuvosangho.

The machines were handed over at a ceremony held on Friday at the auditorium of Sreemangal Udayan Girls’ High School in the municipal town.

The event was presided over by Bashundhara Shuvosangho adviser and district correspondent of Kaler Kantho Md Saiful Islam, while Mohammad Al Amin, president of the Sreemangal upazila unit, moderated the programme.

Adviser to East West Media Group and noted novelist Imdadul Haq Milan attended the event as chief guest, while Director of Bashundhara Shuvosangho Zakaria Zaman delivered the welcome speech.

Among the special guests were writer and researcher Ahmad Siraj; Associate Professor Md Saiful Islam of the Bangla Department at Sreemangal Government College; head teacher of Sreemangal Udayan Girls’ High School Kabita Rani Das; and president of the Sreemangal Primary Teachers’ Association Md Zakir Hossain.

Journalist MA Rakib, Sreemangal correspondent of Naya Diganta, and district president of Bashundhara Shuvosangho Muhibur Rahman Muhib also spoke at the programme.

Officer-in-Charge of Sreemangal Police Station Zahurul Islam Munna, head teacher of Haji Rashid Meherjan High School Md Billal Hossain, Kamalganj correspondent of Kaler Kantho Md Mostafizur Rahman, Bangla News correspondent Biswajit Bhattacharjee Bapon, president of the Kamalganj upazila unit Sabbir Elahi, and general secretary of the Sreemangal unit Md Sujon Mia, among others, were present.

Speaking at the event, Zakaria Zaman said Bashundhara Group has been working with dedication in different humanitarian and social initiatives, including women’s empowerment, scholarships and housing for the homeless.

“This initiative to support women economically is part of our continued efforts,” he said.

Addressing the women, Imdadul Haq Milon asked whether they had properly learned to operate the sewing machines and how they planned to use them. He said around 3,000 sewing machines had been distributed across the country so far.

“If you sell the machine, you may get Tk7,000 or Tk8,000. That will not change much. But if you use it properly, you can earn regularly for your family,” he said.

He added that even if a family’s clothes were stitched at home throughout the year, it would result in significant savings. “We are handing you a tool. Try to change your life with it. If you truly use this tool for your own work, the condition of your household will change,” he said.