Govt working to restore non-functional state institutions: Mirza Fakhrul

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said the new government is working to make state institutions, long rendered ineffective, functional and properly institutionalised once again.

He also confirmed that local government elections will be held on schedule.

Mirza Fakhrul, also the BNP Secretary General, made the remarks while responding to journalists after laying the foundation stone of a multi-storey building at Hajipara Hafizia Madrasa in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila.

In reply to a question, he said, “For a long time, we have heard that the previous fascist government had weakened and rendered ineffective various state institutions. The major challenge before the new government is to restructure these institutions, ensure accountability, and restore the framework of good governance.”

He further said, “I am most indebted to the people of Thakurgaon. They supported me by giving their valuable votes. I want to work responsibly to repay their trust and affection.”

District BNP President Mirza Faisal Amin, leaders and activists of the party at various levels, dignitaries and local residents were present.