Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda make first public appearance after wedding

Newly married couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made their first public appearance at a Mumbai airport on Friday, a day after their wedding.

The couple tied the knot on Thursday morning at ITC Mementos Udaipur in Udaipur.

Rashmika was seen glowing in a red ensemble adorned with intricate gold work, reflecting a traditional bridal look. Vijay arrived shortly afterwards in a grey-silver kurta-pyjama.

The couple walked hand in hand towards the waiting photographers, posed for pictures and greeted them with folded hands in a traditional namaste. They also blew flying kisses in appreciation as members of the media extended their congratulations.

On Thursday evening, the actors shared their first wedding photographs on social media, accompanied by heartfelt messages.

In his post, Vijay wrote that he had realised how deeply he missed her presence, saying she made his days better, meals more fulfilling and even workouts more enjoyable. He added that wherever she was, he felt a sense of home and peace, which is why he chose to marry his best friend. He signed off with the date, 26.02.2026.

The newlyweds are set to host a reception for family and friends on 4 March in Hyderabad.