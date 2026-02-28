Strict action if extra fare charged during Eid: Shipping Minister

Road Transport and Bridges, Railways and Shipping Minister Sheikh Robiul Alam has said that Eid travel this year will be more comfortable and safer than at any other time.

He said the ministries concerned have been given necessary directives to take all kinds of preparations to ensure smooth Eid journeys.

The minister made the remarks on Saturday morning while visiting the under-construction building of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) in Narayanganj.

He said advance preparations have been taken to avoid traffic congestion on the Dhaka–Sylhet and Dhaka–Chattogram highways. He also warned that strict action will be taken against anyone charging extra fares during Eid.

Regarding allegations of pollution and extortion on waterways, the minister said steps would be taken quickly in coordination with the relevant ministries. He also assured that the long-pending Narayanganj double line project would be expedited.

The minister further said allegations have been received that wheat and other essential commodities transported by lighter vessels are not being unloaded on time and are being stockpiled. If any artificial crisis is created, legal action will be taken against those responsible. Some evidence has already been found and explanations have been sought, he added.

State Minister for Shipping Habibur Rashid, Shipping Secretary Dr Nurun Nahar Chowdhury, BIWTA Chairman Rear Admiral Arif Ahmed Mustafa and senior officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.