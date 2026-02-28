What’s more important on the job: Knowledge or skill?

Ask anyone who’s ever worked in a grocery store about the PLU code for bananas, and they’ll answer without hesitation: 4011. It could’ve been decades since they last scanned a hand (the official term for a group of bananas), but that number is forever etched in their memory.

Sure, every cashier needs to know the PLU code for bananas. It’s the most popular produce item, after all. If they had to look it up every time, the line would stretch all the way to the deli counter. But knowledge is just the beginning.

Employees must put their knowledge to work in ways that deliver meaningful results. That’s why organizations are focusing more and more on skills. To get the job done right every day and stay competitive in a shifting marketplace, companies must develop learning strategies that foster the right mix of knowledge and skill.

In this article

The difference between knowing and doing

Building knowledge vs building skill

Finding the right balance

Two sides of the same coin

The difference between knowing and doing

Simply put, knowledge is what you know, while skill is what you can do.

Knowledge is theoretical and intangible – information stored in people’s minds. It’s about understanding concepts, facts, and processes. Fortunately, we know how to effectively transfer knowledge. At Axonify, we use learning science techniques like spaced repetition and retrieval practice to help people retain critical job information long after initial training. For instance, a customer service representative must know the return policy to efficiently handle inquiries and prevent fraud.

Skill, on the other hand, is practical and observable. It’s demonstrated through action and measured by performance outcomes. However, skill development is more challenging because it involves more than just knowing the right answer. It requires applying knowledge in real-world situations. That same customer service rep might know the policy, but they also need skills like active listening, empathy, problem-solving, and managing difficult conversations to navigate customer interactions successfully.

In essence, you can’t perform without knowledge, but knowledge alone doesn’t guarantee performance.

Building knowledge vs building skill

Knowledge and skill are both essential for performance. Both require clear expectations about job requirements to ensure training and resources are focused on what matters most. They also need practice and reinforcement so people can confidently apply what they’ve learned when it counts.

But there’s a key difference: you can give employees a knowledge crutch. A housekeeper can look up cleaning protocols in the company knowledge base. If they forget which chemical they’re supposed to use, they can ask a digital assistant for help in the flow of work. Knowledge can be supported on demand, so people don’t have to remember every possible detail.

You can’t fake skill or rely on an AI crutch to get you through. As a housekeeper, you either know how to flip a bed safely and efficiently, or you don’t. Without the right skill, you risk getting hurt—or at the very least, falling behind on your room targets for the shift. Building skill takes practice in realistic situations, where people can learn, make mistakes and become more consistent.

Finding the right balance

To build a high-performing workforce, your learning strategy must strike the right balance between knowledge and skill development. Start by clarifying what people need to know versus what they can reference on the job, especially when they’re new to a role or task. Prioritize essential information like safety protocols and solutions to common job challenges, rather than trivial details or rare scenarios.

For example, a retail associate must know exactly what to do in the event of a robbery, but they can look up product details as they get comfortable in their role. Leverage tools like digital assistants and on-demand resources to provide this just-in-time knowledge support.

Building the right skills takes more than just introductory training. It requires a strategic blend of targeted learning, hands-on practice and consistent coaching. Employees need real-time feedback on how they’re applying what they’ve learned. Without it, they’re left to figure things out on their own, leading to inconsistency and unnecessary risk. That retail associate needs regular coaching from their manager on how they can improve their sales and customer service skills. This bridges the gap between training and real-world performance, ensuring employees can confidently bring their knowledge and skill to life.

Two sides of the same coin

Asking which is more important—knowledge or skill—is the wrong question. The real question is how organizations can architect learning strategies that enable employees to develop both so they’re ready to face the next challenge. Still, this debate will likely continue. For example, some will argue that it’s better to hire for skill, especially in complex industries like construction or manufacturing, and teach the necessary knowledge later. But remember: it’s extremely difficult to replace the deep knowledge someone gains from decades on the job.

Ultimately, the right balance depends on the challenges you’re facing and the role an employee is expected to play. One thing is certain: you can’t ignore the importance of knowledge or assume AI will handle everything, making human expertise irrelevant. Now that would be bananas!