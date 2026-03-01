Earthquake: Directive issued to keep 100,000 volunteers ready in Dhaka

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has ordered the authorities concerned to keep 100,000 volunteers ready in Dhaka to deal with any potential earthquake situation.

After a meeting with the Prime Minister, Disaster Management and Relief Minister Asadul Habib Dulu disclosed this while talking to reporters at the Secretariat on Sunday

The minister said the Prime Minister gave several instructions

In view of the recent increase in earthquake incidents, the Prime Minister gave several instructions.

“The Prime Minister has instructed us to prepare 100,000 volunteers in Dhaka city following the same model we have in the coastal areas,” the minister added.

Tarique Rahman also directed the authorities to identify open spaces, including playgrounds and schools in Dhaka, to relocate people during emergencies.

He instructed the ministry to ensure quick procurement of necessary equipment and work with other ministries to build public awareness.