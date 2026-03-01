Finance Minister Amir Khasru hospitalised

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has been admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

He is currently receiving treatment at United Hospital in the capital.

The minister’s personal officer Shahiduzzaman confirmed the matter to the media on Sunday, stating that he was hospitalised following the pneumonia diagnosis and that his physical condition is now improving.

Amir Khasru was elected from the Chattogram-11 constituency as a candidate nominated by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

He later assumed charge as the Minister of Finance and Planning in the new government.