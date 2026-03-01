Prime Bank & Friendship Launch Climate Initiative

Prime Bank PLC. and Friendship have launched a landmark climate resilience initiative aimed at protecting Bangladesh’s most vulnerable char communities. Under Prime Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, the two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement “Safe Shores: Empowering Char Communities against Climate Change,” strengthening disaster preparedness and long-term resilience in climate-affected riverine areas.

The project aims to enhance climate adaptation capacity, safeguard livelihoods, and build long-term resilience in Bhatpara, one of the most vulnerable chars under Austomir Char Union in Chilmari Upazila of Kurigram district; a community that faces recurring floods, river erosion, and extreme climate events. Through this initiative, renewable energy solutions (Solar Village), flood-resilient shelters or plinths, livelihood support, sanitary latrines, and tree plantation programs will be implemented in the char areas. These interventions directly support Friendship’s integrated climate adaptation model.

The MoU was signed by Hassan O. Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of Prime Bank PLC, and Runa Khan, Founder and Executive Director of Friendship. Also present at the ceremony were Md. Ziaur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Risk Officer of Prime Bank; and Muhammed Shameem Reza, Senior Director, Legal & Chief Financial Officer of Friendship.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hassan O. Rashid stated, “At Prime Bank, we believe true banking goes beyond transactions, it stands beside people when they are most vulnerable. Through this project, we are investing in resilience, dignity, and hope. This partnership reflects our commitment to building a future where no community is left behind in the face of climate change.”

On behalf of Friendship, Runa Khan stated, “When a family loses land to erosion, they lose more than a home; they lose their ability to hope and plan, for their dignity is wrenched away from them. ‘Safe Shores’ is about restoring their courage and strength, so communities in Bhatpara can rebuild their lives with safety and opportunity. Friendship is proud to join Prime Bank to back locally-led resilience, with women and children at its core, in the face of an unjust climate reality.