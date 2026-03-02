Iran strikes Saudi Aramco facility as Gulf tensions escalate

Iran has reportedly targeted Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery, operated by Saudi Aramco, amid sharply escalating tensions across the Gulf following joint US-Israeli strikes that began on Saturday.

The retaliatory action comes after Iranian authorities blamed the United States and Israel for attacks that allegedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials. Tehran has described its latest military operations as an act of revenge.

According to international media reports, a drone struck the Ras Tanura refining facility on Monday, triggering a small and isolated fire. The blaze was later brought under control, and the facility was temporarily shut down as a precaution. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In addition, Saudi air defences intercepted Iranian missiles targeting Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and Prince Sultan Airbase — which hosts US forces — on Sunday, according to Gulf sources cited by news agencies. The interceptions reportedly caused no disruption to air traffic and resulted in no casualties or material damage.

The broader regional situation remains volatile. Iran has launched attacks aimed at Israeli and US military installations across several Gulf states. Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have all reported ongoing missile and aerial threats in recent days.

In response, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry announced that it had summoned the Iranian ambassador, accusing Tehran of carrying out attacks on Saudi territory and other Gulf nations. In a statement, the ministry condemned what it described as “brazen attacks” against the Kingdom and its regional partners.

The United States joined Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in issuing a joint statement strongly condemning Iran’s missile and drone strikes. The countries characterised the attacks as a “dangerous escalation” that threatened civilian lives and reaffirmed their collective right to self-defence.

With military exchanges intensifying and diplomatic tensions rising, observers warn that the situation could further destabilise the Middle East if efforts to contain the crisis fail.