First look of ‘Bonolota Express’ sparks curiosity

The first look of Tanim Noor’s upcoming film “Bonolota Express”, set for release this Eid-ul-Fitr, has been unveiled, drawing interest from audiences. Based on Humayun Ahmed’s popular story “Kichukhon”, the film earlier released its official poster before revealing the new glimpse.

The first look was released on Wednesday (March 4) evening across social media platforms, including the YouTube channels of Hoichoi Bangladesh and Buriganga Talkies.

The visuals capture a nostalgic railway station setting, gradually introducing a range of characters through the experience of a train journey. The ensemble cast includes Mosharraf Karim, Chanchal Chowdhury, Zakia Bari Mamo, Azmeri Haque Badhan, Intekhaba Dinar, Shyamal Mawla, Sabila Nur, Sariful Razz, alongside several new faces.

In the first look, Sabila Nur appears as an ordinary Bengali woman. Chanchal Chowdhury plays a minister, with Azmeri Haque Badhan portraying his wife, while Sariful Razz takes on the role of a doctor. Mosharraf Karim’s character also appears in a slightly different light.

A familiar line from the series “Mohanagar” — “Duita kotha mone rakhbe” — is reused in the teaser, adding an element of surprise and humour for viewers.

According to the director, Humayun Ahmed’s stories are often intertwined with human emotions, silent pain and deep humanity. “Bonolota Express”, he said, attempts to translate those feelings into a visual journey, bringing together the experience of travelling across Bangladesh through a shared train journey.

Alongside its Eid-ul-Fitr release in theatres across the country, the film will also be screened internationally from April 3.