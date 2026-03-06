165 Bangladeshi nationals repatriated from Libya

A total of 165 Bangladeshi nationals have been repatriated from Libya with the assistance of the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Bangladesh), the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, the Libyan authorities and the International Organization for Migration.

According to officials, the returnees arrived in Bangladesh at around 5:30am on a flight operated by Buraq Air. Among them, 143 Bangladeshis had been detained at the Ganfouda Detention Center in Benghazi, while another 22 distressed, helpless and physically ill Bangladeshis were living in Benghazi and its surrounding areas.

All 165 individuals had voluntarily sought repatriation, said a press release.

Most of the returnees reportedly entered Libya illegally after being lured by human traffickers while attempting to reach Europe through dangerous sea routes. Many of them also alleged that they were subjected to kidnapping and torture at different times during their stay in Libya.

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, other relevant ministries and the International Organization for Migration received the returnees at the airport. To raise public awareness, the ministry requested the repatriated individuals to share their difficult experiences with others.

The International Organization for Migration provided each returnee with travel allowances, food supplies, primary medical care and temporary accommodation if necessary.

Authorities said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bangladesh Embassy in Libya, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment and the International Organization for Migration are continuing to work together to ensure the safe repatriation of Bangladeshi nationals detained at various detention centres in Libya.