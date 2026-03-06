Dol festival celebrated in Moulvibazar vibrantly

Thousands of devotees and visitors joined a colourful celebration of Dol festival in Sreemangal upazila of Moulvibazar district, as young people and families immersed themselves in the joyous tradition of colours, music and devotion.

Devotees offered trays of coloured abir; including red, purple, yellow and pink, at the feet of Lord Krishna as a symbol of reverence.

From the morning, the area echoed with the sounds of drums, cymbals and flutes as people sang and danced in celebration.

The formal programme began around 12:30 PM on Friday at Sabujbagh area with the traditional breaking of an earthen pot, organised by Sabujbagh Dol Puja Celebration Council.

The event is also widely known as Abir Utsob or festival of colours.

Member of Parliament for Moulvibazar-4 (Sreemangal–Kamalganj), Md Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, joined the event virtually as the chief guest.

Throughout the day, crowds of devotees and well-wishers gathered in Sabujbagh. The programme included nagar sankirtan (religious procession), dhamail dance, cultural performances, Holi celebrations and distribution of prasad among devotees, making the festival lively and festive.

On the ground, young men and women along with people of different ages were seen enjoying the colour play. Many joined in dancing and singing, while children also took part enthusiastically, sharing colours and joy with one another.

People from other religious communities also joined the celebration, adding to the spirit of harmony.

Sabujbagh celebration in Sreemangal is regarded as the largest Dol festival in the Sylhet region. Traditionally, the festival symbolises forgiveness, harmony and the renewal of relationships, as people set aside past grievances and celebrate together.

Participants expressed their excitement at being part of the festival. One attendee said the event brings everyone together each year to share happiness and celebrate their traditions.

Meanwhile, in the tea garden-dominated Sreemangal–Kamalganj region, workers in many tea estates celebrated the Fagua festival in their own ways. Devotees offered coloured abir at the feet of Radha and Krishna, seeking blessings.

Since the celebration takes place during the Bengali month of Falgun, it is widely known as the Fagua festival. Tea gardens including Bharoura and Bhurvuria also organised vibrant celebrations.

Piyas Das, chief patron of Sabujbagh Dol Puja Celebration Council, said the festival was organised for the sixth consecutive year and aims to bring people together in a spirit of harmony and friendship.

He added that the spontaneous participation of people from different walks of life made the celebration even more lively and successful.