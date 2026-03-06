Jamaat brands two interim govt advisers as ‘New Mir Jafars’

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has described two advisers of the former interim government as the new “Mir Jafars” of Bengal, alleging that the 13th National Parliamentary Election was not conducted fairly.

Party’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher made the remarks during a briefing at Jamaat’s central office in Moghbazar on Thursday.

During the briefing, he mentioned the names of former Information Adviser Syeda Rizwana and former Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman. Khalilur Rahman is currently serving as the Foreign Minister in the BNP-led government.

Taher said Jamaat has complaints about voting in 53 constituencies. He claimed that statements made by former adviser Syeda Rizwana provide evidence of election engineering by the previous government. He added that the interim government must clearly explain these allegations to the nation.

He also alleged that current Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was the main figure behind the so-called “London conspiracy” and had plotted from within the previous government to bring the current administration to power.

According to Taher, these former advisers destroyed the nation’s aspiration for a fair election and therefore deserve to be called the new Mir Jafars of Bengal. He demanded that the two former advisers accused of election engineering be questioned through legal procedures.

He further said that although people supported reforms in the referendum, the government has moved away from the reform process and is acting against public interests. He also claimed that the law and order situation across the country is deteriorating, which he described as a clear failure of the government.

The Jamaat leader said that if the government sends a written proposal in line with the constitution, the party will consider the position of Deputy Speaker, provided that steps are taken to implement the July Charter.

Taher also said that during a meeting with Paul Kapur, the Jamaat delegation expressed hope for a peaceful resolution to the Iran war. He added that discussions also covered the potential for expanding Bangladesh–United States trade and increasing employment opportunities for the country’s youth.