PM Tarique hosts iftar for diplomats

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman hosted an iftar gathering on Friday in honour of diplomats accredited to Bangladesh.

The event was held at the state guesthouse Jamuna in Dhaka.

Ambassadors, high commissioners, and representatives of various diplomatic missions in Dhaka attended the iftar.

The prime minister was joined by his wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Barrister Zaima Rahman.

During the programme, discussions focused on strengthening diplomatic ties, mutual cooperation, and friendly relations between Bangladesh and the countries represented by the attending diplomats.