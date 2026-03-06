Sensational corruption allegations surface against former advisers

Shocking allegations of corruption involving advisers of the former interim government are gradually coming to light. Not only that, serious accusations of corruption and irregularities have also been found against several officials who were appointed to different institutions on the advisers’ recommendations while they were in power.

According to relevant sources, hundreds of complaints against former advisers have already been submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission. Observers say that the students and the public who entrusted these individuals with power following the July uprising are now questioning whether that trust was betrayed, as allegations suggest they may have misused their authority for widespread corruption.

Even during the tenure of the interim government, former secretary A. B. M. Abdus Sattar publicly raised concerns about corruption among advisers. In August last year, he claimed to possess evidence of “limitless corruption” involving at least eight advisers. At the time, the interim government dismissed those allegations as baseless. However, after the advisers left office, many of those accusations appear to be gaining substance.

Sources within the Anti-Corruption Commission say complaints have been filed against nearly all former advisers, including former chief adviser Muhammad Yunus. The written complaints were submitted within a week of their departure from office.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit has launched an investigation into four former advisers and one special assistant following corruption allegations. The agency, which is responsible for probing money laundering and financial crimes, has sought banking information of former advisers Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Fawzul Kabir Khan, Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, Adilur Rahman Khan, and the chief adviser’s special assistant (Home Ministry) Khoda Bakhsh Chowdhury.

Officials say the unit is examining whether any unusual financial transactions occurred in their bank accounts. Letters have been sent to all banks and financial institutions across the country requesting detailed account information.

Among the former advisers, the highest number of corruption allegations has been raised against former Local Government, Rural Development and Youth and Sports adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan. His personal assistant (APS), Moazzem Hossain, was dismissed from his position while the adviser was still in office due to numerous allegations of corruption and irregularities. The Anti-Corruption Commission is also investigating the APS.

In addition, startling information has emerged involving the brother of the APS’s driver. According to income tax records of the National Board of Revenue, he declared an income of Tk 18 million in the 2024–25 fiscal year, which authorities believe is inconsistent with his known sources of income.

Former adviser Asif Mahmud has also been accused of influencing the approval of unnecessary projects in his constituency and increasing the cost of several development projects, including the ongoing mini-stadium construction initiative at the upazila level.

The Anti-Corruption Commission is also investigating corruption allegations against former Dhaka city administrator Ejaz, who was appointed following Asif Mahmud’s recommendation. Authorities in the Dhaka North City Corporation have also decided to investigate allegations of fund misappropriation and other irregularities against him.

Corruption allegations have also surfaced against aides linked to another former adviser, Nahid Islam. His former personal secretary, Atik Morshed, has been accused of using influence to secure irregular appointments in the mobile financial service Nagad through his wife and embezzling hundreds of crores of taka.

After Nahid Islam’s resignation, another student adviser, Mahfuz Alam, who took charge of the same ministry, has also faced allegations of accepting bribes for granting television channel licenses. These complaints have been submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H. Mansur has also been accused of corruption, while former health adviser Nurjahan Begum, appointed under the chief adviser’s quota, has also faced allegations of irregularities and abuse of power.

Commenting on the issue, Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, said the allegations must be investigated thoroughly. “If there is credible preliminary evidence of corruption, it should be investigated, and those responsible must be brought under exemplary accountability. No one is above the law,” he told the media.