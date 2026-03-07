Five fruits to keep hair healthy and strong

Getting thick, black, and luscious hair requires more than just external hair care. Regular use of hair masks, herbs, and a healthy lifestyle can work wonders, according to a report by asianetnews.

Apart from maintaining hair hygiene, including certain fruits in your diet can help promote healthy hair growth. Some fruits are not only beneficial for overall health but also play an important role in improving hair quality.

Here are five fruits that experts recommend for maintaining healthy hair:

Amla

This fruit is considered a powerhouse of nutrients for both hair and eyes. Rich in Vitamin C, amla strengthens hair roots and helps reduce hair fall. It can be consumed directly or its juice can be applied to the hair for better results.

Papaya

Both ripe and unripe papaya are good for hair health. Papaya contains folate, which makes hair smooth and shiny, activates hair follicles, and helps fight dandruff.

Guava

Guava is widely known for strengthening teeth and preventing diseases. It also contains riboflavin, a nutrient that promotes hair growth and helps reduce hair fall.

Banana

Bananas are great for hair and overall health. Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, bananas support hair growth. Experts say you can also prepare a banana hair mask to improve hair texture.

Orange

Rich in Vitamin C, oranges strengthen hair roots and promote hair growth. Including oranges in your daily diet is recommended for maintaining healthy hair.

Experts suggest that combining these fruits with regular hair care routines and lifestyle changes can significantly improve hair health.