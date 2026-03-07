Taiwan held off a late Vietnam push to ​secure a 1-0 victory and ‌their first win of the Women’s Asian Cup in Perth on ​Saturday.

Su Yu-hsuan’s first-half header ​gave the three-times Asian champions ⁠the lead, with both ​sides otherwise struggling to find cohesion ​in attack before the break.

Vietnam, quarter-finalists at the previous edition, had ​nine attempts on goal but ​none on target, while Taiwan stayed ‌organised ⁠at the back to preserve their advantage.

A late VAR review for a possible penalty for ​Vietnam ​did not ⁠yield a decision, and Taiwan moved provisionally ​into second place in ​Group ⁠C on three points, with India and Japan set to ⁠meet ​later in the ​day.