UK supports women’s leadership, opportunity in Bangladesh: Envoy

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said on Sunday that the United Kingdom stands alongside Bangladesh in advancing women’s leadership, economic opportunities, and safety to ensure greater participation of women and girls in shaping their futures.

In a message posted by the British High Commission Dhaka marking International Women’s Day, Cooke reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting women’s empowerment and inclusive development in Bangladesh.

“On International Women’s Day, the UK stands alongside Bangladesh in advancing women’s leadership, economic opportunity, and safety and security,” she said.

The British envoy said the UK is working to support women and girls, enabling them to participate in society with confidence and play a greater role in influencing the decisions that shape their futures.