Apsana Begum MP At Iftar Discussion In London : The Work Of Sunamganj District Association UK Is Good.

Muhammed Shahed Rahman : A discussion, prayer and iftar mahfil was held at the Micro Business Center in East London on Sunday, March 8, at the initiative of the traditional Sunamganj District Association UK.

The pre-iftar discussion meeting was presided over by the organization’s president, Abdul Ali Rouf. The meeting was moderated by the organization’s general secretary, Md. Sijil Mia.

British Parliament MP Apsana Begum was present as the chief guest.

In his speech, the chief guest highly praised the social service activities of Sunamganj District Samity UK and said – this organization is working for the welfare of humanity in Bangladesh. May the organization continue such great humanitarian work in the future as well and even from abroad, the wealthy people of the society and the organizers should come forward for such work for the social welfare of their motherland Bangladesh.

Among others, speakers at the meeting included Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury, president of Dirai Thana Development Organization UK, Professor Shajidur Rahman, former president of UK Bangla Reporters Unity and editor of Jagannathpur Times, and Akram Hossain, general secretary of London Bangla Press Club.

Other speakers included: Treasurer of the organization Abdus Salam, Founder General Secretary of the organization Altafur Rahman Mojahid, Advisors of the organization Muhib Chowdhury, Shafiqul Islam, Azharul Islam Shipar, Dr. Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, Syed Masuk Ahmed, Shamsuddin Chowdhury Rumi, Former General Secretary Barrister Fakhrul Alam Chowdhury, Vice President Abdul Mannan, Tarif Ahmed, Chandan Mia, Helal Mia, Mahmod Ali, Angur Ali, Former Joint Secretary Mujibur Rahman, Advocate Abul Hasnat.

Also present at the meeting were – UK Bangla Reporters Unity Vice President SKM Ashraful Huda, General Secretary Abdul Bashir, Community Activist Biplob Sardar, Former General Secretary of Dirai Shalla Cultural and Welfare Association UK Shahidul Islam Nazrul, General Secretary of Surma Society UK Atiqur Rahman Rubel, Joint Secretary of the organization Abdul Qadir, Organizing Secretary Kamruzzaman, Zainul Haque Pabel, Cultural Secretary Akhter Hossain Chowdhury, Members Afsar Ali Babul, Pir Faisal, Afsar Uddin, Asad Miah, Amir Uddin, Abdul Awal, Lechu Miah, Enamul Haque Chowdhury, Ujjwal Miah Chowdhury, Fazlu Miah and others.

It is worth noting that this organization, established in 2003, has been working to help helpless people in Bangladesh during various disasters.

After the discussion, the event concluded with prayers and participation in an Iftar gathering, wishing for peace and prosperity for all ummahs around the world.