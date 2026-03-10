Bangladesh, UK discuss trade, multilateral cooperation

Bangladesh and the United Kingdom explored ways to further strengthen their trade and business relations, including unlocking investment in Bangladesh’s blue economy, broadening the “Made in Bangladesh” brand and expanding cooperation in education and multilateral platforms.

The discussion took place when Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir held a bilateral meeting with UK Minister of State for Trade Sir Chris Bryant MP in London, according to a message received here today.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues to deepen trade and investment ties, safeguard investor interests and promote broader economic collaboration between the two countries.

They also agreed to remain in close contact ahead of the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference scheduled to be held in Cameroon later this month.

Separately, UK Trade Envoy to Bangladesh Baroness Rosie Winterton of Doncaster called on the foreign minister and the prime minister’s adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in London.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed prospects for enhanced cooperation in the aviation sector and explored initiatives aimed at developing Bangladesh as a regional aviation hub.

The Bangladesh delegation also held discussions with stakeholders to advance the country’s aviation sector.

Meanwhile, Professor Dapo Akande, the United Kingdom’s candidate for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgeship for the 2027-2036 term, met Rahman and Kabir and presented his candidature.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing cooperation between Bangladesh and the UK in multilateral forums and intergovernmental elections, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening the partnership.