Habiganj District Welfare Association UK held Iftar and Dua Mahfil

SKM Ashraful Huda, London : Habiganj District Welfare Association UK held an Iftar and Doa Mahfil.

On Monday (March 9, 2026), the Habiganj District Welfare Association UK’s Iftar and Doa Mahfil was held at a hall in East London.

The event was presided over by the organization’s Senior Vice President Md. Gaziur Rahman Gazi and conducted by the organization’s General Secretary Shamsuddin Ahmed. The event was attended by Barrister Ataur Rahman, former Chairperson of the Greater Sylhet Development Council, journalist and researcher Matiar Chowdhury, President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity and Special Representative of Bangla Mirror newsr & former Principal Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Vice-President of UK Bangla Reporters Unity & Assistant Editor of UK Bangla Guardian S K M Ashraful Huda, Treasurer of UK Bangla Reporters Unity and News Editor of Jagannathpur Times Mirza Abul Kashem, Masud Ahmed, Md. Gias Uddin, Shahidul Alam Chowdhury Bachchu, Jalal Uddin, Jahangir Rana, Jalal Ahmed, Maruf Chowdhury, Advocate Mizanur Rahman, Chowdhury Niaz Mahmud Lincoln, A Rahman Oli, Jahangir Alam, Oliur Rahman Shaheen, Dewan Syed Rob Morshed, Kamal Chowdhury, Enayet Zaman Chowdhury Toffee, Dr. Sujan Russell, Shamim Ahmed, Hamza Rahman and others.

A special prayer was offered for Habiganj District Welfare Association President MA Aziz as he was ill. The prayer was led by Oliur Rahman Shaheen and the Quran was recited by Hamza Rahman.