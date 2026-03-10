Israeli attacks displace 100,000 people in Lebanon in 24 hours: UNHCR

The number of people displaced in Lebanon due to intensifying Israeli attacks has risen sharply.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva from Beirut, the UN refugee agency’s representative in Lebanon said more than 100,000 people were newly displaced across the country within the past 24 hours.

Karolina Lindholm Billing said that, as of now, over 667,000 people in Lebanon have registered as displaced on the Lebanese government’s online platform, marking an increase of 100,000 in just a single day.

She noted that the current situation reflects a “faster pace of displacement” compared with 2024, when Israel and Hezbollah were engaged in their previous war.