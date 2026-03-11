Women’s football team returns home

Bangladesh women’s national football team returned home from Australia early Wednesday by Thai airways after participating in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Bangladesh’s historic debut in the Asian Cup ended without a point or a goal in Asian Cup losing all three group stage matches.

After a fighting 2-0 defeat against defending champions China and 5-0 defeat to three-time champions DPR Korea, 112th-ranked Bangladesh clearly needed a win against Uzbekistan in their last group match to keep their quarterfinals hope alive, but all hope faded away for Afeida and co. after a 4-0 defeat to Uzbekistan.