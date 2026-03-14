1st JS session to run until April 30

The decision was taken at the first meeting of Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee, chaired by Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, at the Cabinet Room of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Saturday, according to a press release from Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat.

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Tarique Rahman attended the meeting.

Among others present were Leader of the Opposition Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Dr. Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain, Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Chief Whip Md. Nurul Islam, Law Minister Md. Asaduzzaman, ATM Azharul Islam, Opposition Chief Whip Md. Nahid Islam, Muhammad Naushad Zamir and Deputy Speaker Barrister Kaiser Kamal.

The committee discussed the duration of the session and the allocation of time for conducting parliamentary business.

It was decided that 50 hours would be allocated for discussion on the President’s speech.

Parliament sittings will be held daily at 3:00 PM, except on government holidays.

The Speaker has been authorised to make any necessary changes to the schedule or duration of the session if required.

A total of 468 questions have been submitted for the session, including eight addressed to the Prime Minister and 460 to other ministers.

In addition, 27 notices to draw attention under Rule 71 and 97 notices of motions under Rule 131 have been received.

Secretary Kaniz Maula provided secretarial support at the meeting, which was also attended by senior officials of Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat.