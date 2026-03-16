Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz defended his leadership after guiding the Tigers to a crucial series victory, addressing critics who doubted his captaincy.

Speaking to T Sports, Miraz said, “No, actually people will always have comments; everyone thinks differently, but that is just an individual’s personal opinion. I feel that every person should be supportive, and I believe that Bangladesh comes first. I am a person of Bangladesh. So, I have one request for everyone: please always support our Bangladesh.”

The skipper also expressed delight over the timing of the series win, which came just before Eid-ul-Fitr, and thanked fans for their consistent support.

“Those who have watched our games from the field and those who are fan followers from outside—you all are the soul of Bangladeshi cricketers,” he noted.

“I feel very good about this, and I hope you will always support us. Eid Mubarak.”

Miraz’s remarks underline his leadership maturity, balancing the pressures of captaincy with appreciation for the fans who fuel Bangladesh’s cricketing spirit.