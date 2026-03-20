Anjan’s unveils trendy Eid collection

Eid is more than a festival it is a joyful reunion of family and friends. To celebrate the occasion in style, Anjan’s has introduced its Eid Collection 2026, featuring trendy and diverse outfits for women, men, and children.

The women’s collection includes elegant sarees, salwar kameez with orna, tops, and stylish jewelry. For men, there are panjabi-pajama sets, shirts, fatua, t-shirts, and koti, while children’s outfits include panjabi-pajama, shirts, salwar kameez, and frocks.

Designed for the spring-to-summer transition, the collection uses comfortable fabrics and vibrant colors. Sarees feature muslin, silk, and Tangail cotton with prints and embroidery, complemented by jewelry crafted from silver and base metal.