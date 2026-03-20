Bangladeshi expatriates celebrate Eid in the UK

Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Special correspondent : After a month of fasting abroad, Muslims in various cities in the United Kingdom celebrated Eid with due dignity.

Muslims in various cities in the United Kingdom prayed in mosques and open spaces in various parks on the holy day of Eid al-Fitr.

The UK’s largest Eid al-Fitr congregational prayer began at 7am at the East London Mosque on Friday (March 20) morning. Separate Eid congregations were then held at the same mosque at 8.30am, 9.30am and 10.30am.

The first Eid congregational prayer began at 8 am at Brick Lane Jama Masjid in East London. Later, four congregational prayers were held every hour. In this way, one or more Eid congregational prayers have been held in mosques in London and other cities in the UK. Eid-ul-Fitr congregational prayers have also been held in open areas of parks in many cities.

Nahid Jaigidar, a worshipper who offered Eid prayers at the East London Mosque, said, “When you offer prayers at the Bricklane Mosque or the East London Mosque, you get the Islamic culture and the country’s Eid atmosphere in London, and you don’t feel like you’re in exile. Although you don’t get the same atmosphere as in East London in other cities. Because even though the number of Bengali and Bangladeshi Muslims is less than in other cities like East London, the Eid atmosphere is no less joyful.”

Mirza Abul Kashem said, “Eid is a time for family and friends to come together, wear beautiful clothes, enjoy food and drink, and exchange gifts. This is something that is being observed among British Bangladeshi Muslims in London and other cities in the UK.

When we arrived on site this morning, we saw many people standing in a long line with their sons and other family members to join the Eid congregation at the East London Mosque to offer prayers.

Many young expatriates regret not being able to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their Bangladeshi relatives in Britain!

Many people have expressed anger, especially those working in restaurants, because they did not get a day off on Eid, which has increased their sadness.

S K M Ashraful Huda said – Restaurants and other businesses in Britain should declare a holiday on Eid. Holiday on Eid should be seen from a humanitarian perspective.