Ex-minister Saifuzzaman Javed owns 260 luxury properties, Rolls-Royce in UK

Former land minister and fugitive Awami League leader Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed has reportedly amassed at least 260 luxury properties in the United Kingdom, including Rolls-Royce, raising fresh concerns over alleged illicit wealth accumulation.

According to recent findings, a large portion of these properties are located in prime areas of London—one of the world’s most expensive real estate markets. The portfolio reportedly includes luxury apartments, commercial units and high-value residential properties.

Reports also suggest that the former minister owns a Rolls-Royce, reflecting a lavish lifestyle overseas. An image of his luxury car in a London street has surfaced with the bodyguards.

The revelations have intensified debate over transparency and accountability, with critics calling for a thorough investigation into the sources of his wealth and whether proper legal procedures were followed in acquiring the assets.

The extensive property holdings were highlighted in a recent investigation by Al Jazeera Investigative Unit. The 25-minute report titled “The Minister’s Millions” was published on Al Jazeera English’s YouTube platform.

Earlier, Bloomberg News reported that Saifuzzaman had built a UK real estate empire of more than 350 properties worth over Tk2,000 crore. The report also indicated his involvement in property investments in Manhattan, United States, further intensifying scrutiny over his financial activities.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) launched an investigation into allegations that the former minister acquired illegal assets through corruption and irregularities. As part of the probe, the ACC has also sought details of stock market investments by Saifuzzaman and his family members.

Officials have yet to issue a comprehensive response, but analysts warn that if the allegations are proven, the case could raise serious concerns about governance, financial compliance and accountability of public officials.