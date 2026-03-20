Muslims across Saudi Arabia perform Eid-ul-Fitr prayers

Muslims across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia performed Eid-ul-Fitr prayer this morning, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, with massive congregations at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, led by senior officials and scholars.

Following a month of fasting and prayer, worshippers gathered in large numbers from the early morning hours at designated mosques throughout the Kingdom’s cities, governorates, and villages.

The prayers, held shortly after sunrise, were accompanied by ‘Eid takbeers’ (praises to Allah) and joyous celebrations nationwide. (SPA).