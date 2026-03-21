PM celebrates Eid with family after visiting parents’ graves

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman spent Eid-ul-Fitr with his family at his Gulshan residence on Saturday after visiting the graves of his parents, joining close relatives for a family lunch and exchanging greetings on the festive occasion.

His Additional Press Secretary, Atikur Rahman Rumon, said, “The Prime Minister had lunch with his family and spent some quality time with them.”

Apart from the Prime Minister’s wife Dr Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman, the family gathering included the widow of his late brother Arafat Rahman Syeda Shamila Rahman, their two daughters Jahia and Zafia Rahman, Zubaida Rahman’s mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu, and sister Shahina Jaman, as well as members of Begum Khaleda Zia’s family, including her sister Selina Islam and younger brother Shamim Iskander.

Earlier, after exchanging Eid greetings at the State Guest House Jamuna, the Prime Minister and his family visited Sher-e-Bangla Nagar to pay respects at the graves of the late President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

After visiting Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, the Prime Minister returned to his Gulshan Avenue residence where he exchanged Eid greetings with officials and staff.

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals for Muslims, is being celebrated across the country.

This marks Tarique Rahman’s first Eid in Bangladesh in 18 years, after spending 17 years in London.