4 killed as pickup falls into ditch in Habiganj

Four people, including a woman and a child, were killed after a pickup van fell into a ditch in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj.

The incident occurred in the early hours today (22 March) on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the Andiura area.

The deceased were identified as pickup driver Ibrahim, 35, Sajib, 12, and his mother Asma Akter, 40. The identity of another man could not be confirmed.

SI Abdur Rahim of Madhabpur Police Station said the pickup, carrying household furniture, lost control in the Andiura area while travelling from Sylhet to Kishoreganj at night and fell into a canal, submerging in water.

Police recovered the vehicle from the canal in the morning and found four bodies. The bodies of a woman, a 12-year-old boy and two men were recovered from inside the vehicle cabin.

He added that the bodies are being sent for autopsy, and efforts are underway to identify the victims. Necessary legal action is being taken.