UK Bangla Reporters Unity EC Committee’s 18th meeting held

Bangla mirror news desk : The 18th meeting of the executive committee of the UK Bangla Reporters Unity was held.

Some important decisions were taken at the meeting held on Sunday (March 22, 2026) afternoon in the hall of a restaurant in East London, chaired by Muhammed Shahed Rahman, the president of the Uk Bangla Reporters Unity and special correspondent of Bangla Mirror News.

Abdul Bashir, General Secretary of UK Bangla Reporters Unity and Editor of ABC Bangla News, sub editor bridgebangla24 moderated the meeting.

The meeting was addressed by Professor Sajidur Rahman, former president of the organization and editor of Jagannathpur Times, Mirza Abul Kashem, treasurer of the organization and executive editor of UK Bangla Guardian, Asma Matin, assistant secretary and editor of AM Bangla Voice, A Rahman Oli, editor of Channel NRB UK and London correspondent of Habiganj Express, Suhel Ahmed, editor of Dael Sylhet and media and IT secretary, among others.

It was decided in this meeting that on March 26, Independence Day, a tribute to the martyrs of 71 will be paid at the central Shaheed Minar of Altab Ali Park, East London at 5 pm that day, followed by poetry recitation and a short discussion session. Everyone is invited to be present at the Shaheed Minar premises on time.

Other issues and various projects were discussed in this meeting. Separate responsibilities were distributed among the EC members for their timely implementation.

In addition, it was decided to postpone the Eid-related discussions and cultural programs scheduled for March 29 and make plans based on preparations or hall bookings for April 12.