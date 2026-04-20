London Mayor announces Vaisakhi celebrations in Trafalgar Square

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has announced the return of the capital’s annual Vaisakhi celebrations, with a vibrant programme set to take place in Trafalgar Square this Saturday.

Londoners and visitors are invited to attend Vaisakhi on the Square, a free, family-friendly event running from 12pm to 6pm on 18 April. The popular festival celebrates Sikh heritage, culture and community, and has become a key fixture in London’s cultural calendar.

This year’s event will feature a wide range of activities, including live performances, kirtan devotional music, talks, cultural exhibitions, martial arts displays and children’s entertainment. Visitors can also enjoy vegetarian food as part of the Sikh tradition of langar, which promotes equality and community through shared meals.

The main stage will be co-hosted by accessibility consultant and broadcaster Shani Dhanda alongside content creator Beant Singh Dhillon. Highlights include performances by Kaka Mohanwalia and demonstrations of the traditional Sikh martial art Gatka, accompanied by drumming from The Dhol Academy. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore exhibitions, take part in turban-tying workshops, and watch live podcast recordings by Basics of Sikhi. An interactive sports area will feature activities run by the Sikh Games and cricket nets provided by the England and Wales Cricket Board ahead of the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup. Families can visit a dedicated children’s marquee offering free arts and crafts activities for younger visitors.

Vaisakhi, one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar, marks the formation of the Khalsa in 1699. The festival is rooted in values of equality, service (seva) and community spirit. Sadiq Khan said the event highlights the capital’s diversity and inclusivity, “London’s Sikh community make an invaluable contribution to life in the capital, and I’m proud that Vaisakhi on the Square has become a staple part of our city’s festive calendar. I’m delighted that this free festival is back this year, bigger and better than ever. London’s diversity is our greatest strength and Vaisakhi is an opportunity for Londoners and visitors to enjoy an afternoon of free, family-friendly entertainment and traditional Sikh culture.”

Event sponsor Remitly also welcomed the celebrations, saying the festival reflects its commitment to supporting communities and staying connected across cultures. Shani Dhanda added, “I’m thrilled to be back co-hosting Vaisakhi on the Square – a vibrant celebration of culture, community and spirit. It’s an honour to be part of something that brings so many people together.”