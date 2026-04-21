Transport fares to be adjusted as fuel prices change: PM’s Adviser

Prime Minister’s Policy and Strategy Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman has said that transport fares will be adjusted in line with fuel price changes.

He made the remarks on Tuesday during a briefing in the capital.

Zahed Ur Rahman said that AC bus fares may increase in two to three tiers.

He added that it is true that rising fuel prices will increase the cost of goods, and bus fares will also go up. However, he stressed that any increase must not be unreasonable, and the government will strictly monitor the matter.

The PM’s Adviser also informed that more than 170,000 fuel pass registrations have been completed.

He said that the current fuel demand is not actually a genuine demand. He claimed that this artificial demand has been created due to illegal stockpiling and smuggling.

He urged people to accept that global crises will increase the cost of living.

He further said that the government plans to celebrate Pahela Baishakh regionally from next year and is already in contact with neighboring countries including India, Bhutan, and Myanmar in this regard.