Sylhet mkts see high vegetable, chicken, egg prices

SYLHET, Sept 03 : Most vegetables are still being sold at high prices in Sylhet markets. Although the prices of a few vegetables have declined slightly over the past week, most are still being sold at more than Tk 80 per kilogram.

The prices of chicken and eggs have also increased, adding to the woes of low-income people. However, consumers have received some relief from the recent decline in the price of green chilli.

Two weeks ago, the price of green chilli rose to Tk 400-500 per kg. It is now being sold at Tk 200-240 per kg, depending on the market and quality. A visit to several markets found that the prices of various essential products remain high.

Traders said excessive rainfall in different parts of the country had damaged vegetable fields, resulting in a reduced supply of vegetables in the markets.

They said this shortage was responsible for the high prices. However, with imports increasing the supply of green chilli in the market, its price has declined slightly.

During a visit to several markets on Tuesday, it was found that brinjal was being sold at Tk 100-130 per kg, bitter gourd at Tk 80-120, cucumber at Tk 60-80, and dhundhal, patol, jhinga and chichinga at Tk 70-80 per kg. Taro stolons were being sold at Tk 80-100 per kg, while taro corms were priced at Tk 70-80 per kg.

In addition, each gourd was being sold for Tk 70-100.

Meanwhile, vegetable prices have increased significantly due to damage to vegetable fields caused by heavy rainfall. A small bunch of red spinach was being sold for Tk 30.

The prices of other vegetables were also high.

Aftab Hossain, 50, who came to Subidbazar in the city, said, “The prices of vegetables have increased so much that it has become difficult for ordinary people to buy them.”

The price of eggs has also increased. A dozen eggs are now being sold for Tk 165.

The prices of broiler and Sonali chickens, as well as eggs, have increased over the past week. Although a dozen eggs are available for Tk 160 in larger markets, they are being sold for Tk 165 at neighbourhood shops.

The price of Sonali chicken has increased by about Tk 30 per kg, while the price of broiler chicken has risen by Tk 10 per kg. Sellers said the supply of chicken and eggs in the market had remained relatively low for the past few weeks.

On Tuesday, broiler chicken was being sold at Tk 180 per kg at various retail markets in the city, which is Tk 10 higher than last week.

The price of local (deshi) chicken has also increased. It is now being sold at Tk 350-370 per kg, compared with Tk 340-350 last week.

Anwar Ali, a chicken seller at Madina Market, said demand for eggs and chicken had increased because of the high prices of vegetables.

“In addition, the supply of chicken in the market is low due to the rain. This has also affected prices,” he said.