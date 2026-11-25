A high-level team from the prosecution and investigation agency of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has launched a programme to hold public hearings at the district level to identify perpetrators and crimes against humanity committed between 2009 and 5 August, 2024.

According to an official notification issued by the ICT Chief Prosecutor’s Office, the initiative aims to ensure trial and justice for offences including murder, enforced disappearance, abduction, extrajudicial killing, and political persecution committed during the regime of the former Awami League government.

The team comprising senior officials from both the ICT prosecution and the investigation agency will visit respective districts to conduct the public hearings.

The hearings will take place in the presence of representatives from victimised political parties, injured victims, family members of the deceased, members of local press clubs, civil society representatives, students, the general public, and senior administration officials. The notice stated that the government has expressed its commitment to providing full cooperation.

Prior to the hearings, public announcements through miking across upazilas and broadcasts in various media channels will be conducted under government management. Joint coordination between district administrations and police administration will ensure that affected victim families are formally notified.