Twelve Bangladeshi cricketers have registered for next month’s Indian Premier League auction, organisers said Wednesday, despite strained political relations between the neighbouring countries.

The Bangladeshis feature on an initial list of 1,220 players for the 16 December mini auction in Goa, although the pool will be trimmed before franchises make their selections, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

“With 184 players already retained or picked by the franchises ahead of the auction, a maximum of 66 slots, including 25 overseas slots, are available to be filled,” it said.

Bangladesh were excluded from this year’s Twenty20 World Cup co-hosted by India following their refusal to play matches on Indian soil over security concerns.

That was after the BCCI ordered Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman despite the franchise buying him for over $1 million in last year’s auction.

It came amid online protests by right-wing groups in India citing alleged attacks on Hindus in Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

Dhaka accused Indian media of exaggerating the scale of the violence.

Relations between the neighbours have deteriorated sharply since a mass uprising in Bangladesh in 2024 toppled then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a close ally of New Delhi.

Hasina has been living in exile in India.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is among the high-profile names registered for the auction, with a base price of $216,900.

Indian players dominate the initial list, accounting for 939 registrations.

Australia leads the overseas contingent with 53 players, followed by South Africa (40), West Indies (36), New Zealand (25) and Afghanistan (23).

The list also includes players from emerging cricket nations with 13 registrations from the United States and 10 each from the United Arab Emirates and Nepal.

Franchises will finalise their squads after the auction, which will determine the player pool for next year’s edition of the lucrative T20 competition.